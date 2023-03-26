Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $14.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.