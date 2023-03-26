WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

WE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

WeWork Price Performance

WeWork stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

