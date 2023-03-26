WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $3.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

About WM Technology

MAPS opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

