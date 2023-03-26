Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $120.82

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.82.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

