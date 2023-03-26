The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

