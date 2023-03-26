Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) PT at $18.90

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Modiv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Price Performance

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDV stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.00%.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.