Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) PT at $18.90

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.00%.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
