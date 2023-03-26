Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $11.19

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

