Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

