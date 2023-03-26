Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

