Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
