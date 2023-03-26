Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

