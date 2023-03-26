Barclays Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $33.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 305.39, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

