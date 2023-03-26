Wolfe Research Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.24.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTB opened at $114.93 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.