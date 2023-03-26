Barclays Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $229.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

