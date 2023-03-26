Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

DT opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 391.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

