StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to Buy

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
NYSE YRD opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
