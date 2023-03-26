StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to Buy

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE YRD opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

