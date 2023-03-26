PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 570,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at $610,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

