PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 570,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at $610,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.