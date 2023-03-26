Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$15.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.