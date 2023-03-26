AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGFMF stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

