Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darktrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:DRKTF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

