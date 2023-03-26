Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
