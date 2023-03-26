AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $28.70.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
