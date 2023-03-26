Analyzing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.45 -$19.98 million ($0.07) -21.57 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -37.44

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -6.58% 0.35% 0.10% NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.