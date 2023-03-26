Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $301.89

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $212.38 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $332.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

