Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $66.26

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.