Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $151.11

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.11.
AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,780. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
AME stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
