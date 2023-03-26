Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $151.11

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,780. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMETEK Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

