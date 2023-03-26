Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $108.46

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.88 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

