Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $44.71

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.