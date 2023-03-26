Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $47.19

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

