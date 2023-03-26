Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $66.56

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

