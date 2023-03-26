Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $8.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ATUS opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

