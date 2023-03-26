Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

