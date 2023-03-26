Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $63.17

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

