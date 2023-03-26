National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,106.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $5,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Price Performance
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.