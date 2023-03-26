Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $56.47

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE RNG opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $12,191,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

