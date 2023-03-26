Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $125.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.
BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Bunge
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Price Performance
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.