Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $703.82

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $703.82.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

