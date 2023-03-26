Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.