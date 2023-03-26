Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $250.71

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.71.
Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %
STZ opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
