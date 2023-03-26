BTIG Research Cuts BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $5.00

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BurgerFi International Stock Down 9.9 %
BFI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
In other BurgerFi International news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 and sold 155,000 shares valued at $237,400. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
