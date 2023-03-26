BTIG Research Cuts BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $5.00

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 9.9 %

BFI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Insider Activity

In other BurgerFi International news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 and sold 155,000 shares valued at $237,400. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

