BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
BioAtla Stock Up 2.6 %
BCAB opened at $2.36 on Friday. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.26.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
