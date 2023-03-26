BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

BCAB opened at $2.36 on Friday. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 346,453 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

