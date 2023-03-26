Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.49. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

