Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.
Affimed stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58.
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
