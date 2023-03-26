Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Affimed stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Affimed by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

