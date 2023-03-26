BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.