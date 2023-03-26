BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).
