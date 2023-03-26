HC Wainwright Increases Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $11.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
