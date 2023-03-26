HC Wainwright Increases Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $11.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

