Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

Accolade stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $990.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

