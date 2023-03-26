Analysts Offer Predictions for Phreesia, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

