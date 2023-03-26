Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $287,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 17,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $204,045.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $287,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock valued at $842,886. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

