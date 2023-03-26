StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Hold

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.