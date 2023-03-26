Rinnai (OTCMKTS:RINIY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Rinnai Corp (OTCMKTS:RINIY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Rinnai Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RINIY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. Rinnai has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Get Rinnai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rinnai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rinnai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rinnai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.