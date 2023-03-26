DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.